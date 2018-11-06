Federal govt urged to furnish details on sharing of tourism tax revenue

Tourists often use the Kuala Perlis Terminal to get to Langkawi. — Picture by KE Ooi

KANGAR, Nov 6 — The Federal Government has been urged to furnish finer details on the sharing of 50 per cent tourism tax revenue with the respective state governments.

Perlis Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man said several matters, such as taxable items and activities for tourists, should be made clear.

“Perhaps the government can explain, because the number of tourists that come to Perlis is far lower, compared to Kuala Lumpur, Selangor or Penang, which have a very high number of tourist arrivals,” Azlan told reporters after a community fishing programme in Kampung Wang Besar here, today.

Kuala Perlis was mainly a transit point for those looking to travel to neighbouring countries, and tourists used the Kuala Perlis Terminal to get to Langkawi, he said, adding that on average in the last three years, Perlis received 2.5 million tourist arrivals per year.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng when tabling Budget 2019 last Friday announced that the federal government would implement an initiative to share 50 per cent of tourism tax collected with the respective state governments to boost the tourism industry.

He said the move would enable state governments to receive additional revenue of up to RM50 million. — Bernama