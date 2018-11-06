European stocks ahead at open on US election day

Traders work at their desks in front of the German share price index, DAX board, at the stock exchange in Frankfurt February 18, 2016. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Nov 6 — Europe’s top stock markets rose at the start of trading today, with investors on tenterhooks as the United States heads to the polls in midterm elections.

In initial deals, London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index inched 0.1 per cent higher to stand at 7,112.61 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX 30 gained 0.2 per cent to 11,518.17 points and the Paris CAC 40 also added 0.2 per cent to 5,110.80 compared with Monday’s closing levels.

Today’s US vote is widely seen as a referendum on President Donald Trump’s performance since taking the White House.

Most experts expect the Democrats would win the House of Representatives, while the Republican party would hold onto control of the Senate, dealers said. — AFP