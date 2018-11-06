Zahid: Do not disturb the royal institution, Islam, Malay language

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi stressed that Umno strongly opposed Malaysia’s ratification of the ICERD. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SEREMBAN, Nov 6 — Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today reminded all parties not to disturb the Federal Constitution including the position of Islam and that of Bahasa Melayu (Malay language) as the national language.

Ahmad Zahid also stressed that Umno strongly opposed Malaysia’s ratification of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD).

“Do not disturb what is in the Constitution, do not disturb the Muslims or equate Islam with the other religions, do not disturb the Malay Rulers, do not disturb Bahasa Melayu as the national language.

“We do not want to be racists or religious extremists, we (just) want the rights in the Constitution be preserved,” he said in his speech at the “With Umno President” gathering here today.

He said he did not prevent others from practising their religions or their right to use their own languages, but he would defend what is already in the Constitution.

Previously, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Senator P. Waytha Moorthy had said the Pakatan Harapan government was committed to ratify six treaties including ICERD in the first quarter of next year.

He said this was not a commitment from him alone but also from Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Mujahid Yusof. — Bernama