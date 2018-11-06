Johor Budget 2019 in last stages before being finalised

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian said talks at the department heads’ level have been held to discuss more than 2,000 proposals from the public. — Bernama pic

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Nov 6 — The Johor Budget 2019 which will be tabled on Nov 29, is in the last stages before it is finalised in the Exco meeting tomorrow.

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian said talks at the department heads’ level have been held to discuss more than 2,000 proposals from the public.

“We are in the final stages and will take it to the Exco meeting for endorsement.

“Once we get the endorsement, the final (version) will be sent for printing which will take about 14 days. I feel we have enough time to meet all the necessary conditions,” Osman told reporters today when commenting on the Johor Budget 2019.

He added that the state budget was comprehensive and in line with the wishes of the people.

“The budget this time is a budget from the people to the government and the government to the people, and our focus is comprehensive, covering six thrust areas which we will table,” he said.

Osman also stressed that the state government under Pakatan Harapan (PH) had its own approaches and ideas to ensure that the people benefited the most.

He added that contrary to what the Opposition said, the Johor budget was not a rebranding of the Budget 2019 tabled by Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng recently.

“It is usual for them to say whatever they like. We have our own ideas, this budget will always be compared to the other states, that does not mean rebranding, but we have our own approach,” he said. — Bernama