Several areas in Klang struck by flash floods

KLANG, Nov 6 — Continuous rain since early this morning caused flash floods in several areas around Kapar and Meru here.

Smart Selangor Command Centre (SSCC) in a statement today said the affected sites were Jalan Benteng and Jalan Kenangan in Kapar and Taman Meru Makmur 2, Meru.

“In Kapar, heavy rain since early morning also caused the water level at Sungai Kapar to rise, with water overflowing.

“A number of measures have been taken to rectify the issue in the affected areas, including excavation of the Kapar estuary and adding a pump at the Sungai Kapar tidal gate to address the flood situation,” it said.

Meanwhile in Meru, flash floods at Taman Meru Makmur 2 affected the house of a resident.

According to the statement, several related agencies have been instructed to monitor the situation in the area, as the water has not fully receded.

“However, so far there have been no relief centres opened at the affected sites in Kapar and Meru. SSCC hopes that the flood situation will fully subside by this afternoon, as the rain has already stopped,” he said. — Bernama