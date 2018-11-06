First flood evacuation centre opens in Terengganu

KUALA TERENGGANU, Nov 6 — Terengganu opened its first flood evacuation centre today following heavy rain since last night.

State Civil Defence Force director Lieutenant Colonel Che Adam A. Rahman said the centre, at Kampung Seberang Pintasan Civic Hall in Dungun, was opened at 11am today.

“Some 40 people from 12 families in Kampung Seberang Pintasan have been evacuated and accommodated at the hall when the flood water entered their homes,” he said when contacted today.

Meanwhile, the Terengganu Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) has issued a warning of floods in several areas in the state following an orange weather alert issued by the Meteorology Department yesterday.

The villages likely to be hit by floods tonight are those located along Sungai Telemong, comprising Kampung Basung, Kampung Teris, Kampung Tok Lawit, Kampung Kepah, Kampung Tengkawan and Kampung Kuala Ping, and along Sungai Nerus, involving Kampung Langkap and Kampung Merbau Menyusut.

According to DID, the water level in the main rivers in Terengganu was rising, with the water level at Sungai Chalok, Setiu, Sungai Nerus (Kampung Langkap), Setiu and Sungai Setiu, Besu, having exceeded the alert level.

The water level in Sungai Telemong and Sungai Nerus at Kampung Bukit, Setiu, has exceeded the warning level and residents in the affected areas are advised to be prepared.

It forecast floods to Kampung Matang, Kampung Nibong, Kampung Bukit Tadok and Kampung Paloh Nyior in the Hulu Terengganu tomorrow when the water in Sungai Telemong spills its banks. — Bernama