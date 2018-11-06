Will Dr M hand over reins? I’d rather not talk about it, says Anwar

Anwar said there is no reason not to trust Dr M’s promise as it was an agreement signed by the prime minister himself prior to the May 9 general election. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PETALING JAYA, Nov 6 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has declined to comment on Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s promise to hand over the prime ministership to him, when asked to do so in an interview with financial news outfit Bloomberg.

Describing the 20-year political feud with Dr Mahathir as the “nastiest battle in Malaysia”, Anwar said there is no reason not to trust the promise as it was an agreement signed by the prime minister himself prior to the May 9 general election.

“I think for now if given a choice, I do not want to talk about it. There is no reason I should bother or worry,” he said at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore.

“He should be given a free hand, space and support to undertake these reform measures which are tough because we are used to a system of governance for 60 years,” he added, referring to Dr Mahathir.

During the interview titled ‘Malaysia’s quest for democratic accountability’, Anwar said Dr Mahathir is already familiar with the political system in the country.

“I think he should be given all the support possible by all Malaysians,” he said.

In a Pakatan Harapan (PH) press conference last Saturday, Dr Mahathir reiterated his commitment to the PH succession plan to step aside for Anwar in two years.

In January this year, the PH coalition announced a formal agreement which were signed by all leaders of PH that Anwar was to be the 8th prime minister of Malaysia.