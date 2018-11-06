Religious rituals at temples nationwide enliven Deepavali celebrations

Hindu devotees throng the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple on Deepavali day in Puchong November 6, 2018. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 — The excitement of the Deepavali celebration was felt nationwide when Hindu devotees took the opportunity to leave their homes since early morning to perform their religious rituals at temples in their respective areas.

In the national capital, Indian families visited the temples in their respective areas since early in the morning for prayer rituals. Among the major temples focused on was the Sri Mahamariamman Temple in Jalan Tun HS Lee, which was filled with devotees as early as 7am.

After performing the rituals, they visited the houses of families and friends to fete the Festival of Light which was also participated by those from the other communities to enjoy special treats for the festival.

Other than attending Deepavali open houses, the public also took advantage of the public holiday to spend time with their families and perform other leisure pursuits.

A Bernama survey around Little India, Brickfields and Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman here found the areas a bit deserted and many outlets closed.

In Klang, the Sri Nagara Thandayuthapani Temple was the focus of Hindu devotees in the district to pray with their family members.

A Bernama check at the 120-year-old temple, which is located on Jalan Tengku Kelana or “Little India”, here found people had started to throng the temple since 9am.

In Melaka, Hindus started filling up temples in the state since 8am to perform religious rituals in conjunction with the Deepavali celebration.

Other than Hindu devotees, foreign tourists also visited the temples such as Sri Poyyatha Vinayagar Moorthi Temple in Jalan Tokong, among the oldest temples in Melaka which was opened in 1781, to witness and experience for themselves the celebration and enjoy the beauty of the temple which has elements of Dutch architecture.

Melaka Chief Minister Adly Zahari, in his statement, in conjunction with Deepavali today hoped the Diwali festival this year would be full of meaning and feted merrily with beloved families and friends.

In Kota Bharu, Deepavali was still celebrated with joy although the monsoon season had started with over 100 Hindus in Tanah Merah performing their prayers at Kerilla Karumman Temple this morning.

Kelantan Indian Physical and Cultural Association president Gandhiraja Perumal said the rainy weather did not deter Hindus from making preparations to celebrate Deepavali at their homes since several days ago.

In Kuching, although Deepavali is not a public holiday, the festival was still celebrated in a lively manner with several temples thronged by Hindus, namely, Sri Srinivasagar Kaliamman Temple, Jalan Ban Hock and Sri Maha Mariamman Temple, Batu Lintang.

In Arau, about 5,000 people from the Indian community in the state celebrated Deepavali in a moderate, calm but upbeat manner by visiting the three main temples in Padang Besar, Kangar and Arau followed by visits to homes of relatives, neighbours and friends.

Perlis MIC chief, S. Vengadasamy was excited at the spirit of unity shown by the Indian community despite political differences among some of them.

In Seremban, about 200,000 Hindus celebrated Deepavali moderately by using the 200-year-old Sri Balathandayuthapani Temple to focus on religious activities.

State Human Resources, Plantation and Non-Islamic Affairs Committee chairman J. Arul Kumar said the Deepavali celebration would shine a new light on all Hindus towards a better future.

In Kuantan, the drizzle which dragged on since early morning did not deter Hindus from celebrating Deepavali by happily donning colourful new clothes and thronging the temples around Kuantan as early as 8am with some among them bearing milk, flowers and fruits for religious ceremonies.

Among the temples of focus was the Sri Mariamman Temple in Jalan Seri Kemunting here, which continued to be filled with people although it was already almost 12 noon.

In Perak, the state government did not have any official event for Deepavali, but the festival was still feted merrily by Hindus of all ages despite the drizzles in several areas since early morning.

The Kallumalai Arulmigu Sri Subramaniar Temple in Gunung Cheroh in Ipoh was among the places of focus by the Hindu community for their prayers.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu, via his message on Facebook, hoped the festival this time could further strengthen family values, friendship and goodwill.

The state level Deepavali celebration would be held on Nov 11 at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Buntong, Ipoh with Sultan Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah scheduled to launch it.

In Johor Bahru, Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian attended a Deepavali open house organised by his Special Officer, M. Murugan at Dewan Majlis Bandaraya Iskandar Puteri, Taman Universiti, here.

Hindu devotees were also seen filling up temples around the city of Johor Bahru such as the Sri Maha Siva Muniswara Temple in Taman Tampoi and Kaca Arulmigu Sri Rajakaliamman Temple in Jalan Tun Razak for prayer rituals before visiting relatives and friends.

In George Town, Hindus began performing their obligations by visiting temples including Sri Mangalayanagi Amman Temple in Bukit Tengah here to perform religious rituals. — Bernama