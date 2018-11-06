Johnnie Walker launches limited-edition 'Game of Thrones' scotch

White Walker by Johnnie Walker features a surprise message when frozen. — Picture courtesy of Johnnie Walker Malaysia

PETALING JAYA, Nov 6 — If you love watching Game of Thrones with a whisky in hand, Johnnie Walker’s latest offering might tickle your fancy.

To commemorate the final season of the popular HBO series, the Diageo-owned Scotch whisky brand has launched White Walker, a limited-edition blended scotch whisky inspired by Westeros’ most feared characters.

They even made a quick pit stop to Malay Mail’s office to introduce the new scotch.

Collectors will be excited by the whisky’s packaging which reveals an icy glow of white and blue engravement with the words “Winter is Here” when frozen, inspired by the Night King and created with thermochromic ink.

Whisky specialist and blender George Harper used blends of single malts from one of Scotland’s northern distilleries, Cardhu and Clynelish, known for their harsh winters.

In line with its sub-zero theme, the tipple is recommended to be enjoyed straight from the freezer.

The blend boasts notes of caramelised sugar and vanilla, fresh red berries with a hint of orchard fruit and has a 41.7 per cent alcohol by volume (ABV).

White Walker by Johnnie Walker is available now for a limited time in selected global markets. It is priced at RM330 on online liquor store StayThirsty.