Tasty’s stir-fry instant ramen video leaves bitter taste

The dish that has apparently offended the sensibilities of Asians. — Screengrab from Twitter

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 — A Tasty video that showed instant ramen stir-fried with broccoli, lime juice and olive oil was panned by Asians who compared it unfavourably to Maggi goreng.

The video, which was published last Friday on the food network by US internet media company Buzzfeed, has since garnered over 135,000 views and received sarcastic comments, mostly from their Asian viewers.

The clip, with the caption “Transform instant ramen into a wholesome stir-fry that’s the ultimate weeknight dinner”, showed the dish being prepared with a range of ingredients that some users said were unnecessary, like olive oil and lime juice.

Transform instant ramen into a wholesome stir-fry that's the ultimate weeknight dinner!

Get the recipe: https://t.co/GA8BqRziE6 pic.twitter.com/NNQkXNaCLK — Tasty (@tasty) November 2, 2018

A tweet by a user name Liam using the @nylirslan handle, was straight to the point, saying:

“Please have some Maggi goreng, Thanks”.

silalah jemput makan maggi goreng. sekian. — Liam ☁️ (@nylirslan) November 3, 2018

User Zaf on the handle @zfrhmd, replied to Tasty’s tweet saying the dish was not something new to Asians.

“As an Asian Ive (sic) been eating this meal since I’m in my mother’s womb,” read his tweet.

As an asian I've been eating this meal since im in my mother's womb. — zaf (@zfrhmd) November 4, 2018

Some saw another side to the sarcasm, with a tweet from user named Mr Moonlight using the @nblhbt handle, asking to watch out before ‘“next door neighbours” claimed the origin of the dish.

Hati2, nanti ada geng dari seberang klaim — 🌜Mr Moonshine🌛 (@nblhbt) November 4, 2018

Several tweets also made fun of the post, calling it the rich version of the popular Maggi goreng, while several prodded and said the ingredients used in the video could get them five portions of instant noodles instead.

One user predicted the pattern of future posts, sarcastically saying the next video would be an instructional on how to wash rice using a strainer, rice being a staple in Asian households.