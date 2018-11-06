PPBM Youth will reject ICERD if constitutional rights affected, says Syed Saddiq

In a statement, the party’s Youth chief said any agenda to change and formulate polices in new Malaysia must first go through Parliament. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

MUAR, Nov 6 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (PPBM) Youth wing Armada will reject Malaysia’’s ratification of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD) if it weakens or erodes the rights under Article 153 of the Federal Constitution, the Constitutional Monarchy system, position of Islam or any other rights enshrined in it.

Armada chief Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman said the wing’s stand was based on the consensus reached by Pakatan Harapan components to champion the people’s and country’s progress through existing policies and according to the provisions in the constitution.

The youth and sports minister said any agenda to change and formulate polices in the new Malaysia must first go through Parliament.

“This means changes must be on what Malaysians want without outside interference. We reject any attempt by outsiders to pressure or threaten us to review any law in Malaysia or the provisions in the constitution if Malaysia ratifies the ICERD.

“Armada urges the government to reconsider ratifying the ICERD if it leads to Malaysia’s laws to be on the same level as international laws because this could lead to socio-economic imbalance and erosion of certain rights,” the Member of Parliament for Muar said in a statement here today.

Yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said the Cabinet had yet to discuss in detail the process of ratifying the ICERD but gave her assurance that the issue will be deliberated by the Cabinet.

Syed Saddiq also said he would raise the matter in the Cabinet to get more clarification and gave his assurance that Armada would be relentless in ensuring that the new Malaysian government did not “stray” from its original aim of what it wanted for the country.

Malaysia, he said, must carve its future in its own mould. — Bernama