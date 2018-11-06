Jay Izwazir thankful for those who spurred him on

Jay Izwazir has had his scar since he was five years old. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

PETALING JAYA, Nov 6 — Anugerah Skrin 2018’s Best Drama Actor Jay Izwazir admitted he once felt ashamed with the scar on his face.

Jay told Malay Mail that although his face was not as ‘perfect” as most of the actors in Malaysia, he was thankful there were those who spurred him on to pursue his career.

“I have had this scar since I was five years old.

“I was an active child and I had an accident where an oven fell on me,” he said.

Jay said when he first started out, some producers only wanted good-looking actors and that he found the experience demoralising.

While he was feeling down, he was approached by several people who encouraged him.

“The first was Ebby Yus. He said if you like to act, then pursue you dream, or go back to Ipoh,” he said.

“Then there was Datuk Faridah Merican as well as Datuk Rosyam Nor, who also gave me words of encouragement.

“So, with those words, I have kept going until today.”

Jay has been actively involved in television dramas since 2014.

He received his Best Drama Actor award for portraying a person with cerebral palsy in Aku Nazmi.

He has also been involved in theatre since 2016. And he first broke into films with Kanang anak Langkau: The Iban Warrior last year.

The 36-year-old will next be seen in action film Polis Evo 2.