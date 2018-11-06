Toyota first-half net profit up 16pc, lifts full-year forecast

Toyota Motor Corp. displays the company’s Concept-i Ride during media preview of the 45th Tokyo Motor Show October 25, 2017. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Nov 6 — Japanese car giant Toyota upgraded its full-year forecast today, as the firm posted a 16 per cent gain in net profit for the six months to September thanks to steady global sales and cost-cutting efforts.

The maker of the Camry sedan and Prius hybrid revised upward its net profit forecast to 2.3 trillion yen (RM84.7 billion) from its earlier estimate of 2.12 trillion yen for the year to March 2019.

But even if the firm hits this forecast, profits would still be lower than the record 2.49 trillion yen posted for the previous fiscal year.

In the April-September period, Toyota's bottom-line profit rose 16 per cent to 1.24 trillion yen, beating a 10 per cent gain forecast by analysts.

Sales for the first half increased 3.4 per cent to 14.7 trillion yen.

Senior managing officer Masayoshi Shirayanagi said in a statement the firm was "steadily making progress" in its efforts to cut costs.

Japanese automakers remain on edge over talk of US tariffs, though immediate action by Washington has been put off for now. — AFP