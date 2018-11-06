Education to anchor ‘new’ Look East Policy, says PM

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad exchanges smiles with Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the end of their joint news conference at Abe’s official residence in Tokyo November 6, 2018. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Nov 6 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said Malaysia will continue the Look East Policy and further enhance it.

The prime minister said Malaysia also hoped for greater cooperation from Japan, especially in education.

He said that he believed that is was the Japanese culture and value system that contributed to Japan’s recovery after the war (World War Two) and ability to develop very fast to catch up with western developed countries.

“This time under the Look East Policy, we will be looking at the whole Japanese system of education, right from kindergarten to higher education,” he said at a joint press conference with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe here today.

Earlier, Dr Mahathir and Abe had a delegation meeting at the Japanese Prime Minister’s Office.

Dr Mahathir is on the second day of his three-day visit to Japan. — Bernama