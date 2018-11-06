New trailer for ‘The Ballad of Buster Scruggs’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘The Ballad of Buster Scruggs’.

LOS ANGELES, Nov 6 — Netflix has released a new trailer for the latest movie from the Coen Brothers titled The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs is a six-part Western anthology film that tells a series of tales about the American frontier through the voices of Joel and Ethan Coen.

The film boosts a huge cast that includes James Franco, Tim Blake Nelson, Zoe Kazan, Liam Neeson, Tyne Daly, Brendan Gleeson, Bill Heck, Grainger Hines, Harry Melling, Jonjo O’Neill, Chelcie Ross, Saul Rubinek, Clancy Brown, Jefferson Mays, Stephen Root, and Willie Watson.

The synopsis of the film reads: “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs is a six-part Western anthology film, a series of tales about the American frontier told through the unique and incomparable voice of Joel and Ethan Coen. Each chapter tells a distinct story about the American West.”

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs will be released on Netflix and in select theatres on November 16.