PD flats damaged by firecrackers

A resident of Flat Taman Sri Bandar said the exploding firecrackers had shattered window panes. — Bernama pic

PORT DICKSON, Nov 6 — About 10 housing units at Flat Taman Sri Bandar here were damaged due to explosion from fire crackers which were lit by a group of men about midnight last night.

One of the occupants at the flat units, only identified as Marina, 51, said she heard a lot noise in the kitchen of her house at about midnight and upon checking saw the glass window panes there shattered.

“It was not just the glass window panes at my house, the glass window panes in the kitchen of my neighbours below and above were also broken,” she told Bernama.

Marina said a member of her family then contacted the police to inform the incident.

Another resident, who requested to be identified only as Ina, 60, and staying on the fourth floor of the flats building, said all the glass window panes at the kitchen of her unit were broken.

Meanwhile, Port Dickson police chief Supt Aidi Sham Mohamed, when contacted by Bernama, said a police team went to the scene after being alerted on the incident.

However, he said, police had yet to receive any report on the incident.

He advised the public against playing fire crackers, saying that action would be taken against those who violated regulations. — Bernama