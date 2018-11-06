Aeon announces plans to go paperless in 2019

Aeon Credit Service (M) Berhad managing director Kenji Fujita explains its e-wallet during an interview in Kuala Lumpur November 5, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 — Aeon Group, which is mainly known for its retail chain and financial services, is targeting to go paperless by rolling out its e-wallet to consumers by the second half of 2019, said Aeon Credit Service (M) Bhd Managing Director Kenji Fujita.

He said this would enable the transactions using Aeon e-wallet to be viewed in real time on the application as the transaction is completed.

“With this, there will be no need for papers anymore, hence, we could cut down our costs,” he said in an interview.

The e-wallet application was developed at a price tag of RM10 million and the group aims to go through a complete membership conversion by 2021 for all membership cards under Aeon, in line with the company’s cashless initiative.

“The card, which is certified by Bank Negara Malaysia, will combine all six million Aeon Group membership cards under one roof.

“The advantage of the card is that, the wallet not only can be used at Aeon, but also around the world under its Visa flagship,” he said.

The conversion from the old Aeon card to the new one would be free and the wallet has a limit of RM10,000 and users can top up the card online at any Aeon credit service cash deposit machines and Aeon outlets.

Fujita said that the card is also available for Singaporeans who come to Malaysia to shop on a regular basis, especially in Johor.

“The card transaction effected in the currencies other than the ringgit will be debited from the card member account after conversion into the local currency at a fee of one per cent and conversion rate determined by Visa,” he said.

Meanwhile, Aeon Asia Sdn Bhd Managing Director Washizawa Shinobu said that the minimum wage increase next year would not pose a problem to the company.

However, workers’ productivity must also increase in tandem with the salary hike, he added.

“We can save costs with digitalisation to help us reduce our operational costs. At the same time, workers must also upgrade their skills,” he said.

Aeon Big currently has 21 outlets in Malaysia and is expected to another branch in 2019. — Bernama