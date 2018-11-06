Penang mulls setting up badminton academy with BAM

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow speaks to reporters after the opening of Victor Malaysia International Series 2018 in George Town November 6, 2018. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 6 ― Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the state is considering working with Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) and Penang Badminton Association to set up a badminton academy here.

He said the state is ready to work with both associations on this project.

“We take note of their request to set up an academy here, we will wait for them to submit a proposal on the setting up of the academy and work with them on it,” he told reporters after the opening of a badminton tournament, Victor Malaysia International Series 2018, this morning.

He said Penang has been a powerhouse for badminton in the country and the academy would be good to promote the sport and train more badminton players from the state.

“We hope Penang Badminton Association will continue its noble efforts in training more world-class players,” he said.

BAM president Datuk Seri Norza Zakaria said Penang would be the first state to have a badminton academy outside of Kuala Lumpur.

“We would like to thank the chief minister for agreeing to this proposal as this will be the first badminton academy outside of Kuala Lumpur,” he said.

He said the academy will serve as a training centre for players in Penang and the northern region.

“We have wanted to expand our training reach and this will be a boost for us to train up more athletes in future,” he said.