BAM: Chong Wei to make important announcement Thursday

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 6 ― National badminton ace Datuk Lee Chong Wei will issue an important announcement about his future this Thursday, Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) president Datuk Seri Norza Zakaria said.

He said Lee will hold the press conference together with BAM on his possible retirement.

“He is recovering well and responding to treatment well so he will be announcing his next move after this in two days’ time,” he told a press conference here after the opening of Victor Malaysia International Series 2018.

“We will leave it to him to make any decision; if he wants to continue, we, at BAM, will support him,” he said.

He called Lee a hero and a fighter in his battle against cancer over the past three months, but declined to offer any indication of Lee’s decision.

The 35-year-old badminton player was diagnosed with early-stage nose cancer and sought treatment in Taiwan.

The three-time Olympic silver medallist had pulled out of the World Championships and Asian Games while undergoing cancer treatment in Taiwan.

Speculation is rife that he may finally announce his retirement from the sport due to his health conditions.