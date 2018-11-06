Dr Mahathir conferred Japan’s highest award

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad arrives at the Imperial Palace to receive the Grand Cordon of the Rising Sun, Paulownia Flowers at the decoration ceremony in Tokyo November 6, 2018. — AFP pic

TOKYO, Nov 6 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today was conferred the “Grand Cordon of the Order of the Paulownia Flowers” by Emperor Akihito of Japan.

The conferment of Japan’s highest award follows the huge contributions by the prime minister in strengthening bilateral ties.

The conferment ceremony was held at the Imperial Palace here at 9.45am local time (8.45am Malaysian time).

The order is the highest award to be conferred upon foreign statesmen for their contribution towards the bilateral relations between their respective countries and Japan, as well as their contribution to the region.

Dr Mahathir is the third leader from Asia conferred the prestigious award after former Singapore prime Minister the late Lee Kuan Yew and former Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh.

He has been on a three-day working visit to Japan since yesterday. — Bernama