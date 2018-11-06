Selena Gomez auditions for holiday campaign role at Coach

A screengrab from Coach’s latest campaign on Instagram. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Nov 6 — Selena Gomez is back in front of the camera for the Coach holiday campaign, having given everything to get the part.

The US luxury lifestyle brand has been busy teasing clips of its latest video campaign, “Lights, Camera, Holiday”, which sees Gomez turning up to audition for a role in the house’s holiday window display.

Along with Gomez, the tongue-in-cheek campaign stars several animated creatures also trying out for a role in the production, including a yoga-loving owl, a fidgety mouse and a pig with singing ambitions.

Of course, it isn’t all fun and games — the campaign also features still images and videos of a magical-looking New York in a snowstorm at twilight, as well as shots of Gomez posing with the label’s metallic Parker bag.

Both Coach and Gomez seem to enjoy their playful partnership — previous collaborative campaigns have included a playful video unveiled by the brand earlier this year, showing Gomez amusing herself in the Coach design studio after a long day of “work” on her fashion capsule collection for the label, which launched this fall.

Singer and actress Gomez has been working with Coach since 2016, when she was first unveiled as a brand ambassador for the heritage label.

To watch the campaign video, see https://youtu.be/MYebBVvRDB4 — AFP-Relaxnews