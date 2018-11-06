Muse announces ‘Simulation Theory’ international tour

Matthew Bellamy, Christopher Wolstenholme and Dominic Howard of British rock band Muse. — AFP pic

LONDON, Nov 6 — English rock band Muse has announced plans for a tour of North America and Europe in support of the soon-to-release album Simulation Theory.

The band will kick off the tour on February 22 in Houston, Texas, hitting 17 North American cities through April 10. On May 26, the tour will pick up in Europe, opening in Prague and including 19 European shows in all, with one night each in London and Manchester.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 16 at 9am local time for the UK, 10am local time for Europe and noon local time for North America (except for Philadelphia and Phoenix, which go on sale at 1pm local time).

Those who pre-order the album are promised early access to tickets, providing you do so via the band’s Official Store before Thursday, November 8 at 11:59pm GMT.

Simulation Theory is due to release the following day, on November 9.

Find tour details at muse.mu/tour-dates.htm. — AFP-Relaxnews