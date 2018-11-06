Letitia Wright of ‘Black Panther’ to join John Legend’s ‘Le Brio’

In this file photo taken on February 8, 2018, Guyanese-born British actress Letitia Wright poses on arrival for the European Premiere of 'Black Panther' in central London. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 6 — French film Le Brio is being remade with John Legend’s production company at the wheel, and Letitia Wright, breakout star of superhero movie Black Panther, is the first named cast member.

Introduced to a worldwide audience via early 2018 smash hit Black Panther and midyear follow-up Avengers: Infinity War, Wright played Shuri, medical whiz and sister of lead character T’Challa, King of Wakanda and the Black Panther himself.

She will now co-star in an English-language remake of French hit Le Brio, in which a French-Arabian law student from an underprivileged background is mentored by the prejudiced college professor who had previously humiliated her.

Some details will be altered for the Hollywood adaption, to reflect “the current tense climate and race relations” in the US, per a quote from Dimitri Rassam, one of the remake’s producers.

Rassam envisions a film about building bridges between different generations and helping people overcome prejudices, according to Variety’s synopsis.

There are in fact three remakes of the original French film in development. In addition to the US version, Paris-based Rassam is overseeing an Italian and a German version of the story.

Following its 2017 release, Le Brio was nominated for three César Awards at France’s prestigious film industry gala, with lead actress Camélia Jordana winning Most Promising Actress. — AFP-Relaxnews