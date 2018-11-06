Sam Smith records original song for ‘Watership Down’

Sam Smith attends the Yves Saint Laurent fashion show in Los Angeles February 10, 2016. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 6 — UK singer Sam Smith is contributing a song to the BBC’s star-studded upcoming Watership Down mini-series, which will air worldwide via Netflix.

BBC One announced yesterday that the forthcoming adaptation will feature an original song written and recorded by Smith, who took inspiration from Richard Adams’ classic novel in writing the track.

Called Fire On Fire, the song was co-written with Steve Mac and recorded by Smith with the BBC Concert Orchestra at London’s Abbey Road Studios in September.

Watership Down is set to feature a large and noteworthy cast that includes James McAvoy, Nicholas Hoult, John Boyega, Gemma Arterton, Olivia Colman, Daniel Kaluuya, Rosamund Pike, Ben Kingsley and many more.

Set in rural southern England, Adams’s harrowing novel follows a band of rabbits as they flee from the invasion of man and the certain destruction of their home.

The Watership Down mini-series will be shown on BBC One as two feature-length episodes this Christmas and will air worldwide outside the UK on Netflix. — AFP-Relaxnews