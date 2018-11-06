Leader of Colombian rebel splinter group killed in clash

Jader, a FARC rebel, with coffee and a cigarette after the first formation of the day, at one of the group's jungle camps in the mountains of Colombia in March, 2016. — The New York Times pic

BOGOTA, Nov 6 — A top leader of a splinter group of Colombia’s FARC rebels was killed yesterday in a clash with security forces in the south, the army said.

Known by the nom-de-guerre ”Humberto Mora”, the rebel leader was accused of “criminal and financial activities by drug trafficking and extortion in Caqueta, Meta and Putumayo departments,” the military said in a statement.

Mora, the second in command of the dissidence 62 group, was killed in the town of Cartagena del Chaira, Caqueta department, the army said.

The government says the splinter group, which did not accept a peace deal signed in November 2016, bankrolls its activities by selling drugs.

Mora was in charge of trafficking routes — of arms and drugs — to Ecuador, Peru and Brazil, the military said.

With no unified command, the dissident force has about 1,200 fighters nationwide, official data show.

Colombia, the world’s leading producer of cocaine, is just emerging from over a half century of civil war waged by guerrillas, paramilitaries, armed forces and drug traffickers. — AFP