Survey: Forget booze, millennial holidaymakers focus on Instagram shots

LONDON, Nov 6 — Millennials are more interested in posting the perfect Instagram photo while on holiday than getting wasted, suggest the findings of a new survey.

The results of a recently published World Travel Market London survey lend more credence to the nickname the generation has earned as “sober socialites”, and reveals how values and priorities have changed when it comes to travel.

In a poll of 2,000 British holidaymakers, while just 9 per cent of millennials said their priority is to get trashed while on vacation, 78 per cent of respondents aged 25-34 said they seek to make their friends and Instagram followers green with envy by trying to capture the postcard perfect Instagram photo.

For younger holidaymakers aged 18-24, that figure drops to 63 per cent.

The findings suggest that instead of returning home with wild tales of drunken debauchery, millennials are more interested in posting photographic evidence of their fabulous vacations for the world to see.

More than two-thirds of millennials also said they post online more than once a day while on vacation.

“It would appear that millennials, ‘Generation Sensible’ or ‘sober socialites’ — whatever you want to call them — are more health-conscious and mindful of their image when on holiday, and eager to share their photographs instead of handling a hangover,” said WTM London spokesperson Paul Nelson in a statement.

“The travel industry is tapping into this trend because Instagram has an estimated one billion users, so it’s a very influential platform.”

The findings were published to coincide with the closure of Club 18-30 last month, a travel company that flew young holidaymakers to party island destinations for sun-soaked days and clubbing nights.

World Travel Market London is a major travel trade show that takes place in London today till November 8. — AFP-Relaxnews