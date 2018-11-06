Eating more protein may help delay disability in seniors, study shows

New research highlights the importance of protein intake for seniors, finding that it could help delay disability as we age. ― AFP pic

LONDON, Nov 6 — New UK research has found that increasing protein intake could help slow down disability in older seniors.

Carried out by researchers at Newcastle University, the new study set out to determine whether eating more protein is associated with slower disability development in older seniors over the age of 85.

Protein is known to slow the loss of muscle mass. Having enough muscle mass has previously been found to help maintain the ability to perform daily activities and prevent disability, and preserve independence. However, older adults tend to have a lower protein intake than younger adults.

The researchers recruited 722 participants for the study, and asked them to report on what they ate over two 24-hour periods to assess protein intake. Data was also gathered on body weight and height measurements, participants’ overall health, including any level of disability, and their medical records. The participants were then followed for five years.

Disability was measured as having difficulty performing 17 activities of daily living, including basic daily care such as bathing, dressing, and going to the toilet alone, and basic housekeeping activities, such as having the mobility to shop and participate in social activities.

The findings, published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society, showed that those who ate more protein at the beginning of the study were less likely to become disabled compared to people who ate less protein.

“Our findings support current thinking about increasing the recommended daily intake of protein to maintain active and healthy ageing,” commented principal author of the study Dr Nuno Mendonca.

The researchers added that older adults should aim to eat about 1g to 1.2g of protein for every 2.2 pounds of body weight.

For example, for a person who weighs 160 pounds, that would be about 58g of protein a day, with a 3.5-ounce serving of chicken containing about 31g of protein.

The United States Department of Agriculture has a nutrient list available on its website detailing the amount of protein found in a variety of foods, as well as a calculator to help those concerned about their protein intake find out more about recommended daily protein needs. — AFP-Relaxnews