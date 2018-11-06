Shallow 5.1-magnitude quake strikes Indonesia’s Sulawesi

A shopping centre heavily damaged following an earthquake in Palu, Central Sulawesi September 28, 2018 in this handout photo made available by Antara Foto. — Antara Foto handout via Reuters

MAMASA, Nov 6 — A shallow 5.1-magnitude earthquake rocked Indonesia’s Sulawesi island this morning, the US Geological Survey said.

The quake struck 11km east of Mamasa in west Sulawesi at 2:35am, according to USGS.

No tsunami warning was issued.

It comes after a 7.5-magnitude quake and a subsequent tsunami razed swathes of the city of Palu on Sulawesi island on September 28.

The disaster killed more than 2,000 people and displaced more than 220,000.

Indonesia, one of the most disaster-prone nations on earth, straddles the so-called Pacific “Ring of Fire”, where tectonic plates collide and many of the world’s volcanic eruptions and earthquakes occur. — AFP