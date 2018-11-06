Palestinian envoy hopeful of Bolsonaro embassy U-turn

Brazil's new president-elect, Jair Bolsonaro, waves to supporters as he watches airplanes performing near his condominium at Barra da Tijuca neighbourhood in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 31, 2018. — Reuters pic

BRASILIA, Nov 6 — The Palestinian envoy to Brazil said yesterday he hoped president-elect Jair Bolsonaro’s pledge to relocate Brasilia’s embassy in Israel to Jerusalem was simply campaign talk and would lobby the new government against the move.

“Let’s hope it’s a campaign announcement. We are hoping that (the incoming government) will maintain Brazil’s traditional position, respectful of the United Nations resolutions on the issue,” Ibrahim Alzeben told AFP.

The Palestinians consider the Israeli-annexed eastern part of Jerusalem the capital of their future state and have condemned the move from Tel Aviv as provocative, saying it would destabilize security in the region.

However Alzeben — the Palestinian ambassador in Brazil since 2008 — dismissed as “premature” any notion of hardening the Palestinian tone with the incoming far-right government.

Alzeben said from this week — when Bolsonaro begins his transition to power — the Palestinian mission will intensify efforts to dissuade the new government from breaking with years of diplomatic tradition.

Alzeben believes the decision can be reversed before Bolsonaro is sworn in.

“We have two months for diplomacy to do its job,” he said, adding that his side was in touch with Bolsonaro’s team over what he considered a “very important issue.”

“I doubt that the elected government does not want peace for that region,” he added.

Bolsonaro, who takes office on January 1, has yet to make the key announcement of who his foreign minister will be. But the former army captain announced the embassy relocation plan during his election campaign, following the lead of the United States.

On Thursday Bolsonaro tweeted that “as previously stated during our campaign, we intend to transfer the Brazilian embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.”

“Israel is a sovereign state and we shall duly respect that,” he said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed the move as “historic”.

Brazil formally recognized the Palestinian state in 2010, during the term of leftist president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

In 1975, under the military dictatorship, Brazil recognized the Palestinian Liberation Organization as a national liberation movement. It authorized the opening of a Palestinian mission in Brasilia in 1993, according it embassy status five years later. — AFP