Official beta version of Apple Watch Spotify app now available

Spotify is currently testing an official Apple Watch app on TestFlight. — Courtesy of EdmundFitzgerald29/Imgur via AFP

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 6 — As spotted by Reddit user by EdmundFitzgerald29, the most recent build of TestFlight includes an official Spotify companion app for Apple Watch.

When EdmundFitzgerald29 updated TestFlight — a service designed for developers to share and test their mobile applications before officially releasing them on the app store — on November 3, the Reddit user noticed a beta version of an official Spotify Apple Watch application had made its way to the platform.

In addition to sharing a few screenshots of the application, he said that “right now it's limited to controlling playback on the phone” ...and that's it. No offline support or anything else.

Last year, an unofficial Spotify app by the name of Spotty — later changed to Snowy — was also available on TestFlight. This app, which was never actually released, did have offline playback, which leaves this new beta app looking a bit lackluster.

With an offical Apple version, Snowy will probably never release. Users will simply have to wait for updates of this version; since it's merely a beta, the final release may have more to offer. — AFP-Relaxnews