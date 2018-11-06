Tencent releases smart glasses inspired by failed Snap Inc model

Tencent is releasing smart glasses similar to Snap Inc's Spectacles. — Picture by Matthew Brennan via AFP

SHENZHEN, Nov 6 — After Snap Inc lost almost US$40 million (RM166.7 million) in unsold pairs of its first-generation Spectacles, Chinese tech giant Tencent has developed their own version that looks very similar.

Last week, the biggest tech company in China revealed the Weishi smart glasses, a pair of camera-equipped smart specs that closely resemble the design of Snap Inc.'s Smart Spectacles — which were, to put it plainly, a failure for the company.

Nevertheless, the company, which is currently Snap's largest investor, Tencent, told The Verge that the Weishi smart specs are on their way to market. Tech writer Matthew Brennan managed to snap a few pics:

The first-generation of Spectacles lost Snap US$40 million in unsold pairs, but that didn't stop the development of a more traditional-looking second generation — and third-generation software and hardware is in the works as well.

#Tencent's version of Snap Spectacles will go on sale Nov 11th pic.twitter.com/sNuSezdVgS — Matthew Brennan (@mbrennanchina) November 2, 2018

Snap's commitment seems to have inspired its Chinese counterpart. Tencent is marketing the glasses to be used with its short video app Weishi — a competitor of Tik Tok formerly known as Musical.ly. — and the glasses share their name with the app.

The camera is 8MP with two options for HD resolution: 720p or 1080p. The Weishi glasses can shoot remotely and in different modes, as well as broadcast live and upload everything to the Weishi app.

The Weishi glasses will be available on November 11. The complementary app is already out on the Apple app store. — AFP-Relaxnews