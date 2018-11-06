First capsule hotel for Switzerland slides opens its doors

Hotel Lucerne is pitched as an affordable option for holidaymakers who need little else than a place to sleep. — Screengrab from Instagram

ZURICH, Nov 6 — The Japanese concept of capsule hotels has reached the shores of Switzerland, which is opening its first capsule hotel in Lucerne.

Located on the fifth floor of a co-working space near the historic old town, the Capsule Hotel Lucerne is pitched as an affordable option for holidaymakers who need little else than a place to sleep.

Like Japanese capsule hotels, the Swiss version features self-contained pods and everything is automated, including the check-in and check-out process.

‘Rooms’ also feature TVs, a safe, mirror, dimmable mood lighting, USB charging station, linens and towels.

Guests who are willing to splurge a little more can splash out on a bigger bed, bigger pod (with enough room to stand), and a window.

There is also a common area and kitchen.

Lucerne is the latest city to open a futuristic capsule hotel.

Belgium snagged bragging rights to opening the first of its kind with the Antwerp Student Hostel in 2014.

Other notable addresses include the Nonze Hostel, Pattaya, Thailand, the UZ Hostel in Taipei and the Capsule Hotel Astil Dotonbori in Osaka, Japan. — AFP-Relaxnews