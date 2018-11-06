Hulu orders ‘Dollface’ comedy starring Kat Dennings

Kat Dennings played Max Black in the CBS comedy show '2 Broke Girls' from 2011 to 2017. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 6 — After ordering Mindy Kaling’s new Four Weddings and a Funeral TV series, Hulu adds another show to its 2019 schedule.

Comedy Dollface stars Kat Dennings, who will also co-produce the project alongside Margot Robbie.

The streaming site has ordered 10 episodes of a new comedy series called “Dollface.”

Dennings — who played Max in the CBS comedy 2 Broke Girls — will take on the lead role.

Dennings was quick to share the news on Instagram.

The actress will also join Margot Robbie on the executive production team.

The show, created by Jordan Weiss, is scheduled to enter production in 2019 with Ira Ungerleider (Friends, How I Met Your Mother) as showrunner.

The show will follow the life of a young woman (Dennings), who, after getting dumped by her longtime boyfriend, must deal with her own imagination in order to literally and metaphorically re-enter the world of women and rekindle the female friendships she left behind.

“Reading Jordan’s script was like opening a window into my own brain,” Dennings said in a statement.

“I’m so inspired by the stellar team we have around us and the unique world of this show, especially with [director] Matt Spicer at the helm.”

Dollface joins the growing list of recently announced series heading to Hulu, including a TV adaptation of the hit 1990s movie Four Weddings and a Funeral from Mindy Kaling (The Mindy Project). — AFP