Harrods’ US$1,000 Christmas basket launches in US

Harrods has partnered with Williams Sonoma to launch their iconic Harrods Hampers and gourmet foodstuffs in the US. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Nov 6 — Have a generous Christmas budget for the Anglophile in your life?

You can now buy a US$1,000 (RM4,175.50) Christmas hamper filled with gourmet jams, biscuits and teas direct from Harrods in the US.

Luxury London department store Harrods has partnered with Williams Sonoma to launch their iconic Harrods Hampers and gourmet foodstuffs in America this holiday season, marking Harrods’ first expansion into the US.

Their most luxurious hamper?

A US$999.95 basket fit for, well, a British queen, filled with everything from gourmet butter shortbreads, biscuits, marmalades of varying flavours — beetroot, caraway and orange, or lemon, orange and bay — preserves and jams, chutney, relishes and mustards, teas, coffees, pasta and sauces.

Hamper gift sets start at US$199.

Gift givers with smaller budgets can also buy British toffees, shortbreads, loose-leaf tea gift packs and biscuit sets starting at a more modest US$19.95.

The Harrods collection is available online at www.williams-sonoma.com/harrods. — AFP