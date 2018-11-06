National Museum of Qatar sets March opening

Close-up view of the National Museum of Qatar designed by Ateliers Jean Nouvel. — Picture courtesy of Iwan Baan/National Museum of Qatar

DOHA, Nov 6 — The Jean Nouvel-designed National Museum of Qatar has announced it will open on March 28, 2019.

The team behind the museum announced the opening date in a tweet that also reads, “NMoQ tells the story of #Qatar and its people, giving voice to Qatar's rich heritage and culture and expressing a vibrant community's aspirations for the future.”

Visitors to the museum will learn about Qatar's ancestors and the formation of early cities, as well the modernisation of Qatari society. Organised into three chapters — Beginnings, Life in Qatar, and Building the Nation — in 11 galleries, the museum will take visitors on a chronological journey beginning before human habitation and moving up through the present day.

Innovative presentation techniques are planned throughout: Entire walls will become cinema screens, individual cocoons will hold oral histories, and handheld mobile devices will guide visitors through the museum's displays.

Like the striking, recently-inaugurated Louvre Abu Dhabi, Qatar's National Museum is the work of French architect Jean Nouvel, whose statement on the project describes the museum as “a modern-day caravanserai.”

It is with great pleasure that we announce the NMoQ opening date, 28.03.2019.



NMoQ tells the story of #Qatar and its people, giving voice to Qatar’s rich heritage and culture and expressing a vibrant community’s aspirations for the future.https://t.co/ffgxN4lo2g#NMoQ #Doha pic.twitter.com/I2DBKtBETe — National Museum of Qatar (@NMOQatar) November 4, 2018

Located along the Doha Corniche and taking its inspiration in part from the nomadic people of Qatari peninsula, the museum is centered around the restored Palace of Sheikh Abdullah bin Jassim Al Thani, which has previously been the home of the Royal Family and the seat of government.

Nouvel's 40,000-square-meter new building incorporates the palace amidst a modern construction made of steel, glass and concrete that aims to “symbolise the mysteries of the desert's concretions and crystallizations, suggesting the interlocking pattern of the bladelike petals of the desert rose.”

A 220-seat auditorium, two retail outlets, two restaurants, a café, a food forum showcasing culinary traditions and a park filled with indigenous plants are all part of the building project, while commissioned artwork and installations by Qatari and international artists will adorn the entrances and park.

Click here to find out more about the museum. — AFP-Relaxnews