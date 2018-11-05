Sarawak budget centred on people’s needs, says political analyst

The Sarawak Budget 2019 is centred on the needs of the people to ensure that the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) coalition continues to be relevant as a political party for Sarawakians — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Nov 5 — The Sarawak Budget 2019 is centred on the needs of the people to ensure that the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) coalition continues to be relevant as a political party for Sarawakians, especially the bumiputeras, who are in need of basic infrastructure development, said a political analyst.

Universiti Malaya Associate Professor Prof Awang Azman Awang Pawi said the state government’s move to impose a 5 per cent tax on any petroleum product including natural gas in the 2019 budget was to increase the state’s revenue and this new source of income was expected to generate about RM4 billion a year.

“This is a political and economic strategy which shows that Sarawak is serious in obtaining revenue in accordance with the rights of the state government and the 1963 Malaysia Agreement,” said Awang Azman when commenting on the Sarawak budget presented by Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg in the state legislative assembly sitting here today.

He said the state government’s move to impose a 5 per cent tax on petroleum products has put the Pakatan Harapan government in a dilemma.

“If the Pakatan Harapan government is not satisfied with this 5 per cent, Sarawakians will stand behind the state government and support GPS in the next state election,” he said.

He also admitted that the proposed RM11.9 billion budget for 2019 was the biggest to date and was aimed at winning the support of the people, especially those in the rural areas, in the next state election. — Bernama