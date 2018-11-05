JDT dominate ABK 2018

Muhammad Safawi Rasid won the MVP award at the 2018 National Football Award. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 — Super League champions, Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) dominated the 2018 National Football Award (ABK18) when the team raked in nine awards at a presentation ceremony at a leading hotel here tonight.

JDT winger, Muhammad Safawi Rasid who assisted the Southern Tigers to clinch the Super League title for the fifth time since 2014, completed the season by bagging the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award as well as the Most Promising Player and the Best Midfielder awards.

JDT also won six other awards namely the Best Goalkeeper (Farizal Marlias), Best Asean player (Hariss Harun), Best Team, Best Supporter, Best Social Media and the Best Website.

Malaysia Cup champions, Perak won two awards, the Best Defender via Shahrul Mohd Saad and Mehmet Durakovic of Australia was crowned the Best Coach.

Kedah’s young player, Muhammad Akhyar Abdul Rashid won the Best Striker while Selangor’s Rufino Segovia del Burgo of Spain claimed the Best Import Player and the Super League’s Golden Boot with 31 goals.

Full list of ABK 2018 winners:

Most Valuable Player:

Muhammad Safawi Rasid (JDT)

Best Goalkeeper:

Farizal Marlias (JDT)

Best Defender:

Shahrul Mohd Saad (Perak)

Best Midfielder:

Muhammad Safawi Rasid (JDT)

Best Striker:

Muhammad Akhyar Abdul Rashid (Kedah)

Best Coach:

Mehmet Durakovic (Perak)

Best Women Player:

Nurul Azurin Mazlan (National Women’s Futsal Squad Goalkeeper)

Best Import Player:

Rufino Segovia del Burgo (Selangor)

Best Asean Player:

Hariss Harun (JDT)

Most Promising Player:

Muhammad Safawi Rasid (JDT)

Most Popular Player:

Lee Andrew Tuck (Terengganu FC)

Golden Boot (Highest Scorer):

Rufino Segovia del Burgo (Selangor) — 31 goals

Best Supporter:

JDT

Best Social Media:

JDT

Best Website:

JDT

Most Media Friendly Award:

Yusri Che Lah (Kelantan chief coach)

Friendship Award:

Hafizh Syahrin Abdullah (National MotoGP Rider)

Fair Play Award:

Melaka

Community Award:

Kedah Kenari Kid

Highest Super League Scorer:

Rufino Segovia del Burgo (Selangor) — 31 goals

Highest Super League Scorer (Local):

Shafiq Shaharudin (Kelantan) — 6 goals

Highest Premier League Scorer:

Anselmo Arruda Da Silva (Felcra FC) — 19 goals

Highest Premier League Scorer (Local):

Bobby Gonzales (Sarawak) — 13 goals

Best XI:

Farizal Marlias, Marcos Antonio, Muhammad Safawi Rasid (JDT); Kamal Azizi Zabri, Lee Andrew Tuck, Thierry Chantha Bin, Mohd Faiz Mohd Nasir, Brice Hermann Tchétché Kipré (Terengganu FC); Shahrul Mohd Saad (Perak);Mohd Rizal Ghazali, Muhammad Akhyar Abdul Rashid (Kedah) — Bernama