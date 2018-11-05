PKR National Congress is on Nov 16-18 at IDCC

PKR Communications director Fahmi Fadzil said Nov 17 and 18 were scheduled for the central level congress. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 — The 2018 Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) National Congress will be held as scheduled at the Ideal Convention Centre (IDCC), Shah Alam on Nov 16 to 18.

PKR Communications director Fahmi Fadzil said Nov 17 and 18 were scheduled for the central level congress while Nov 16 would be for the Wanita and Youth Wings.

‘‘To date, there are no other directives. We have issued notices last month, announcements had been made and, subsequently, I will meet the party secretary general, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution to discuss several matters on motions because I am on the motions committee.

‘‘We will invite 10 representatives from each division to attend the congress and normally 1,000 to 1,500 people will be present but maybe the merriment will be a bit more this year because this is the first year the congress is being held after Pakatan Harapan formed the government,” he told Bernama when present at the 2018 Deepavali Fiesta in Brickfields here.

Fahmi, who is also the Lembah Pantai Member of Parliament, explained that, to date, discussions with debaters on the motions which would be tabled were being held and generally the motions would encompass the economy, social and political reforms. — Bernama