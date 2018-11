The Spice Girls, Melanie Chisholm, Victoria Beckham, Geri Halliwell, Melanie Brown and Emma Bunton, perform as they kick off their reunion tour in Vancouver, British Columbia December 2, 2007. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Nov 5 — British pop band spice girls said today they would reunite for a British tour in June although there was no mention of whether Victoria Beckham would take part.

“Breaking Spice news... Tickets on sale Saturday 10.30am,” the band said on Twitter. — Reuters