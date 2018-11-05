Ministry ready to work with state government for wider high-speed broadband coverage

Deputy Minister of Communications and Multimedia, Eddin Syazlee Shith. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

MELAKA, Nov 5 — The Communications and Multimedia Ministry is ready to work with the state governments to develop the infrastructure, particularly the National Fiberisation and Connectivity Plan (NFCP), in efforts to expand high-speed broadband coverage in the country.

Its Deputy Minister Eddin Syazlee Shith said no issue should arise over the cooperation between the state and federal governments under Pakatan Harapan as both had similar targets to provide the best broadband services to the people.

“This partnership involves the state and local governments for the common good as there are many benefits from it including the digital economy sector.

“If problems are not resolved soon, then it will be a loss for the people,” he told reporters after officiating the Bee Man Challenge in Ayer Keroh here today.

During the tabling of the 2019 Budget by Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng on Nov 2, an allocation of RM1 billion was announced to promote the development of the digital economy under NFCP.

The allocation was also aimed to boost broadband speed in rural and remote areas to 30Mbps within the next five years to enable Malaysia to achieve world-class infrastructure at affordable prices.

Eddin Syazlee said should any problems or issues arise during the implementation of the NFCP development agenda, it would be refined and resolved as soon as possible.

“Currently, the broadband coverage in the country is at about 93 per cent and we want to achieve a target of between 95 and 96 per cent. We have also changed the approach, apart from pursuing coverage, we are also pursuing our target to increase the capacity and speed to meet the current needs,” he said. — Bernama