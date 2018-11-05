Floods expected in Hulu Terengganu, Setiu districts tomorrow

KUALA TERENGGANU, Nov 5 — The Drainage and Irrigation Department has issued a flood warning due to the expected rise of water levels of rivers in Hulu Terengganu and Setiu districts tomorrow.

The water levels are expected to rise from 10pm tomorrow based on the weather forecast by the Meteorological Department, of continuous rain in the state until Wednesday.

The department in a statement said in Hulu Terengganu district, the water level in Sungai Telemong was expected to rise and likewise in Sungai Nerus, Setiu district.

As such, people living around these rivers were advised to be careful and to contact the nearest flood operations control centre if they require information or assistance.

In a separate statement, the Meteorological Department said that up to 3 pm today, a number of rivers in Setiu district had reached the danger, alert or warning level following continuous heavy rain since early this morning.

The water level in Sungai Chalok was at the danger level, Sungai Nerus and Sungai Setiu in Kampung Bukit at the alert level, and Sungai Nerus in Kampung Langkap at the warning level.

For more information, the public can visit publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my, PubliclnfoBanjir on Facebook and Twitter page @JPS InfoBanjir. — Bernama