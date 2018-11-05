Wahid Omar appointed chairman of UKM board of directors

Datuk Seri Abdul Wahid Omar speaks at a news conference in Putrajaya, on September 1, 2015. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 5 — Former cabinet minister and corporate figure Tan Sri Abdul Wahid Omar has been appointed as chairman of Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) Board of Directors effective November 1, 2018 to October 31, 2021 to replace Tan Sri Dr Ibrahim Saad.

UKM in a statement today said Abdul Wahid who is also former Kumpulan Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) chairman is a versatile corporate leader in Malaysia with wide experience in leading four major organisations in the development of infrastructure, telecommunications, financial services and investment management.

Abdul Wahid was appointed Senator and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department for economic planning in June 2013 to August 2016 before being appointed chairman of Kumpulan PNB, the largest fund management company in Malaysia.

He had held the post of president and chief executive officer of Maybank, chief executive officer of Kumpulan Telekom Malaysia Berhad, managing director/chief executive officer of UEM Group Bhd, vice executive chairman of PLUS Expressways Bhd and chairman of the Association of Banks in Malaysia.

Abdul Wahid in the same statement said he appreciated the honour given and was happy to accept the appointment.

“This is a golden opportunity to fulfil my dreams of contributing to education, leadership and human resource development. I will try to do my best for UKM and the country,” he said. — Bernama