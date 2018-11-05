Siddiq Fadzil is new chairman of USIM board

Datuk Siddiq Fadzil speaks to reporters at Ilham Tower in Kuala Lumpur June 27, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SEREMBAN, Nov 5 — National Tokoh Maal Hijrah 1440H/2018 Award winner, Prof Datuk Dr Siddiq Fadzil has been appointed as chairman of Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia’s (USIM) board of directors.

The university’s Strategic Communication centre in a statement today, said Siddiq replaced Tan Sri Prof Emeritus Dzulkifli Abdul Razak whose term ended last Sept 30.

Siddiq, who is the president of Kolej Dar Al-Hikmah, will hold the post for a three-year term from Oct 1, 2018 to Sept 30, 2021. His appointment to USIM’s board has been agreed upon by Education Minister, Dr Maszlee Malik.

Siddiq obtained his Ph.D in Malay Culture and Islamic Philosophy from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), a master’s degree in Literature from UKM and bachelor’s degree in Islamic Studies from Universiti Malaya.

Siddiq is also head of Majlis Istisyari Wadah Pencerdasan Umat Malaysia (WADAH), chairman of the Institut Darul Ehsan (IDE) board and an adjunct professor at Universiti Selangor (Unisel).

The statement said with Siddiq’s leadership and wide experience, he would be able to propel USIM to becoming a global reference centre.

USIM also thanked Dzulkifli for his contributions to the university, it added. — Bernama