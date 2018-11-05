Negri Sembilan MB home from hospital

Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Aminuddin Harun has been discharged from hospital following heart surgery last month. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, Oct 31 — Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Aminuddin Harun has been allowed to return home today following heart surgery at the Serdang Hospital, announced state secretary Razali Ab Malik.

He said Aminuddin was allowed to go home at about 3.30pm today after the doctor found his conditions was improving following the surgery on Oct 26.

“Although he has returned home now he still needs to rest, and I ask those who want to visit him to postpone their plan for now. I have yet to visit him at his home and have no idea about his conditions.

“I don’t know when he can return to work, and I will tell the media after I visit him,” he told reporters here today.

He was met after the presentation of the scholarship and per capita assistance to the Islamic educational institutions in the state from the Negri Sembilan Islamic Religious Council (MAINS).

Also present were MAINS chairman Datuk Mohamad Hussein, State Islamic Religious Affairs Department acting director Muhyidin Aziz @ Saari and state Mufti Datuk Mohd Yusof Ahmad.

Meanwhile, Razali who represented Aminuddin at the event said a total of 166 Islamic educational institutions including the state, secondary and primary religious schools, KAFA, madrasah and Islamic kindergartens, involving 20,307 students, received per capita assistance totalling RM2.6 million.

He said 18 Islamic educational institutions including two state religious schools, namely, Maahad Ahmadi and Negri Sembilan Al-Quran Tahfiz Institute in Gemencheh as well as 16 government-aided religious schools involving 1,807 students received scholarship amounting to RM894,860. — Bernama