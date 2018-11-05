PKR election: Azmin leads Rafizi with 1642-vote majority in Sabah

Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali is leading his sole challenger Mohd Rafizi Ramli in the contest for the post of PKR deputy president. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA KINABALU, Nov 5 — Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali is leading his sole challenger Mohd Rafizi Ramli in the contest for the post of PKR deputy president in the party election in 25 divisions in Sabah held for two days ending yesterday.

The divisions that held the elections were Kota Kinabalu; Sepanggar; Tuaran; Kota Marudu; Sandakan; Libaran; Batu Sapi; Tawau; Kalabakan; Keningau; Sipitang; Beaufort; Putatan; Penampang; Kimanis; Papar; Tenom; Pensiangan; Kudat; Kota Belud; Ranau; Beluran; Kinabatangan; Silam; and Semporna.

According to the Keadilan 2018 Election website, Mohamed Azmin who is also the Economic Affairs Minister led Mohd Rafizi who was the former Pandan Member of Parliament by a majority of 1,642 votes.

Mohamed Azmin, who is the incumbent deputy president, obtained 11,466 votes, while Mohd Rafizi, who is the PKR vice-president, polled 9,824 votes.

Unofficial results carried by the website also saw Mohamed Azmin winning in 14 divisions namely Keningau; Libaran; Sepanggar; Sandakan; Beaufort; Tawau; Kalabakan; Kudat; Putatan; Papar; Ranau; Tenom; Beluran; and Silam.

Meanwhile Mohd Rafizi was victorious in 11 divisions namely Kota Marudu; Tuaran; Batu Sapi; Kota Kinabalu; Sipitang; Kota Belud; Penampang; Kimanis; Pensiangan; Kinabatangan; and Semporna.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the PKR Election Committee (JPP) 2018 Datuk Rashid Din was quoted as saying through a statement in the website that the JPP would only finalise the results for all the 25 divisions in Sabah after the Box for Doubtful Votes is opened. — Bernama