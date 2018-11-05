Malaysia’s CIIE 2018 participation can boost exports to China, says minister

Datuk Darell Leiking said Malaysia’s participation in the ongoing China International Import Expo (CIIE 2018) in Shanghai can help boost its annual export value to China from the current RM126.15 billion. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 — Malaysia’s participation in the ongoing China International Import Expo (CIIE 2018) in Shanghai can help boost its annual export value to China from the current RM126.15 billion, the Ministry of International Trade and Industry said.

Minister Datuk Darell Leiking said Malaysia would be able to make its products to be even better received in the Chinese market during the six-day CIIE 2018 which started today.

“I’m not only talking about popular traditional products like durian, white coffee and bird nests but also high-value added manufactured goods such as electronic products.

“Twenty-four companies are promoting Malaysian products from food and beverages, health and wellness, and household items at the CIIE. This shows how diverse are Malaysia’s products and there are multiple fronts on which we can expand our markets for the products,” Darell said in a statement.

He said China had also reiterated its commitment to create a new trade pattern with Malaysia under the Belt and Road Initiatives, which emphasised on openness to create a win-win situation during the Hongqiao International Trade Forum.

Darrel is expected to meet key executives from several Chinese companies in the next few days in his quest to promote Malaysia as a competitive investment destination before flying to Japan to join Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who is on a working visit to Japan regarding the Samurai Bond.

“I’ve made good acquaintance with my Japanese counterpart — Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Hiroshege Seko — during the previous trade mission, which has brought in a lot of investments to Malaysia. Hence, the trip to Tokyo will further deepen the bond between both countries,” he said.

Dr Mahathir arrived in Japan on Monday for a packed three-day working visit, his third to the country after taking office as Malaysia’s seventh prime minister in May. — Bernama