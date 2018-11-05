Lynas public hearing Nov 11 at Gambang Resort City

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 5 — The Lynas Advanced Materials Plant (LAMP) Operations Evaluation Executive Committee will hold a public hearing on Nov 11, beginning 9am at Bukit Gambang Resort City, Gambang, Pahang.

The Ministry of Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change (Mestecc) said the purpose of the public hearing was to hear the clarification of all stakeholders including Lynas Malaysia Sdn Bhd, non-governmental organisations, government agencies and experts on environmental management, public health, and safety of radioactive radiation.

“The public is invited to attend to hear for themselves the explanations from all quarters involved and need to register in advance at the https://tinyurl.com/lynashearing link for confirmation of attendance,” it said in a statement today.

It said the registration could be made from today until Nov 9 at 12 midnight.

Mestecc said those intending to attend must also comply with ethics and were not allowed to carry banners, posters and dangerous items.

The public can also watch the public hearing live via FB Live on Facebook Mestecc. — Bernama