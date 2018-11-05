Orange weather alert for Terengganu, Kelantan

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department today issued an orange stage weather alert for the state of Terengganu and several areas in Kelantan with heavy rain expected to continue until this Wednesday (Nov 7).

According to the statement, moderate to heavy rain were expected to occur in Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Bharu, Jeli, Tanah Merah, Bachok, Pasir Puteh, Machang and Kuala Krai.

A yellow stage alert has also been issued for Gua Musang in Kelantan as well as Kuantan and Pekan in Pahang for the same period.

Similar weather conditions are also expected in Perlis, Kedah, Penang and Hulu Perak in Perak, from Wednesday to Thursday (Nov 7-8).

Meanwhile, strong winds of 40 to 50 km per hour with waves up to 3.5 metres are expected to hit the East Coast of Peninsular until Thursday.

Elsewhere, coastal areas in Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Perlis, Kedah, Penang and Perak are also vulnerable to rising sea levels which is expected to occur from Wednesday to Friday (Nov 7-9). — Bernama