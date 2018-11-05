As US oil sanctions against Iran start, Washington grants waivers to major buyers

The United States re-introduced sanctions against Iranian oil exports today, although it also gave some of its closest allies exemptions that will allow Tehran’s biggest customers, mostly in Asia, to still buy crude for now. — Reuters pic

SEOUL, Nov 5 — The United States reintroduced sanctions against Iranian oil today while giving some of Washington’s closest allies exemptions that allow Tehran’s biggest customers, mostly in Asia, to keep buying crude for now.

Washington has restored measures lifted under a 2015 nuclear deal negotiated with Tehran by the administration of President Barack Obama.

President Donald Trump’s administration added 300 new designations including Iran’s oil, shipping, insurance and banking sectors, aiming to cripple Iran’s main export revenues from the petroleum industry.

Despite this, Iran will continue to sell some oil as Washington said on Friday it would temporarily allow eight importers to keep buying Iranian supplies.

It did not identify who had received the exemptions, which will last up to 180 days and have been granted on the basis that importers have already slashed purchases and will further reduce them in the future.

It was not clear yet what individual volumes or aggregate volume the waivers entail.

South Korea said today it had been granted a waiver to continue at least temporarily importing condensate from Iran and running financial transactions with the Middle Eastern country. Condensate — a super-light crude oil — is a critical feedstock for South Korea’s petrochemical industry.

South Korea, a US ally and one of Asia’s biggest buyers of Iranian oil, asked Washington for “maximum flexibility” last week, after some of its construction firms cancelled energy-related contracts in the Islamic Republic due to financing difficulties.

Japan said today it was in close communication with the United States on the measures, although Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga declined to provide details.

Other Asian buyers of Iranian oil, including its two biggest, China and India, are also seeking waivers although it remained unclear today what volumes — if any — they would be allowed to purchase.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry reiterated its objections to sanctions, but would not directly say whether China had been granted an exemption.

Turkish Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan said on Saturday that Turkey had received indications that it would be among the countries granted a waiver, but was still awaiting clarification today.

Some European countries may also receive exemptions.

Iran’s biggest oil buyers in recent years have been China, India, South Korea, Turkey, Italy, the United Arab Emirates and Japan. Taiwan also occasionally purchases Iranian crude, but is not a major buyer.

Click here to see a GRAPHIC on Iranian oil: 40 years of revolution, war, sanctions and bans.

Falling exports

Iran said it would simply ignore the sanctions.

“It will be difficult for Iran to maximise exports when virtually all trade in oil is cleared in US dollars, putting international oil companies, many national oil companies, traders and banks off limits,” said Homayoun Falakshahi from the consultancy Wood Mackenzie.

Crude exports contribute one-third of Iran’s government revenues. Exports peaked at 2.8 million barrels per day in April, including 300,000 barrels per day of condensate, but have fallen to 1.8 million bpd since then, according to WoodMac, which expects volumes to drop further to 1 million bpd.

Oil prices rallied above US$85 (RM355) per barrel in October on fears of a steep decline in Iranian exports. Prices have eased since then on expectations that some buyers would receive exemptions and were flat at around US$73 today.

“US sanctions on Iran proved to be less severe than previously anticipated,” said Hussein Sayed, chief market strategist at futures brokerage FXTM.

“Exempting eight countries from the US sanctions means Iranian oil will continue to flow and there’s no longer risk of a supply shortage,” he said. — Reuters