Subkhiddin to quit all posts in FAM

FAM Referees Committee chairman Subkhiddin Salleh (left) has decided to relinquish all positions in the national body. — Bernama pic

PETALING JAYA, Nov 5 — Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) Referees Committee chairman Subkhiddin Salleh has decided to relinquish all positions in the national body, including the post of exco, with immediate effect.

The surprise move by the former Fifa referee came after his family members were targeted by vile netizens following the ‘weak’ performance of Suresh Jayaraman in officiating the Malaysia Cup final between Perak and Terengganu FC on Oct 27.

Subkhiddin, 51, said he would submit his resignation letter to FAM soon.

“My father has passed away, yet there is still a small group of football fans hurling abuses at my family on social websites and I think enough is enough.

“I want to contribute to Malaysian football but when it’s not appreciated, I apologise that’s my principle. These netizens, I notice sometimes, make unethical comments on social websites,” he said after a press conference of the FAM Referees Committee monthly meeting at Wisma FAM, Kelana Jaya, here today.

Subkhiddin also apologised to the FAM management, including president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin, for his decision and insisted that it was done to protect his family members from vile netizens.

He also defended his decision to pick Suresh to referee the Malaysia Cup final, adding that it was made based on the 30-year-old’s vast experience after officiating in several Malaysia League matches.

Former Terengganu Football Association president Datuk Wan Ahmad Nizam Wan Abdul Hamid had previously urged Subkhiddin to resign after claiming that Jayaraman failed to do his job well.

Jayaraman made several controversial decisions, including disallowing two clear goals by Perak, during the Cup final.

Perak emerged as Malaysia Cup champions after beating Terengganu FC 4-1 on penalties after both teams drew 3-3 in regulation time. — Bernama